JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Creates Stunning Golden Wind Jacket

✖

The latest season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure introduced us to the "glory" of the Golden Wind and the cast of Stand Users led by Giorno Giovanna, attempting to overtake the Passione mafia within the country of Italy to lead it on a better path, and one fan has captured the aesthetic of the son of Dio Brando with an amazing fan made jacket. With each story line of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure following a different Joestar, we aren't sure if we'll ever see Giorno return to the franchise, but he definitely left his mark on the series overall with his Stand.

Giorno's Stand of the Golden Wind was unique in that it had the ability to turn any inanimate object into a living, breathing creature which was used in a number of different ways throughout the many battles he had while facing off against the forces of Diavolo. While his lineage wasn't something that was dived into too often during the fifth story line of the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, Giorno was able to have a meeting with his father during the video game of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven which featured an alternate version of Dio Brando!

Reddit User ThinWhiteDuke1976 shared this amazing jacket that captures the aesthetic of Giorno Giovanna perfectly, taking the wielder of the Golden Wind and giving him a new canvas with which to express his unique style that could only be conveyed by a Joestar:

The story of the Golden Wind was one that saw Giorno Giovanna accomplish his goal of overtaking the Passione mafia, defeating Diavolo in a one on one battle using the power of his new Stand in Golden Wind Requiem. With his Stand having the ability to trap an opponent in an endless cycle of death, Diavolo and his Stand of King Crimson were definitely dealt a hand that was far worse than an early grave.

A new season for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to be announced but the aesthetic of Jolyne, the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, is one that has already found its way into the real world as singer Billie Eilish is one of those who has styled her look after the wielder of Stone Free.

What do you think of this amazing Golden Wind jacket? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.