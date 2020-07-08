JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Star Marries Tokyo Ghoul Actress

The anime community is coming together today to celebrate the nuptials of two top voice actors in the industry. In a recent announcement, actors Kensho Ono and Kana Hanazawa confirmed they married one another after being together since 2017. The news was given over on Twitter where Ono said his wife his someone he respects very much.

"She is passionate about her work, is always cheerful and makes me happy when we're together, and she has many qualities that I don't possess," the actor said.

For those who do not know the actors, you have likely heard their work before. Ono has a particularly impressive resume to his name as he's worked on dozens of top-tier anime. Most recently, he made a name for himself voicing Giorno Giovanna in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. He has also appeared in series like IDOLISH 7, Kuroko's Basketball, Pokemon, and Attack on Titan.

As for Hanazawa, the actress shared her feelings for Ono on Twitter in her own post. "Ono is a person who can make life more fun no matter what the occasion. I'm a worry-wart, and he gives me courage while being very kind."

The actress has a long list of works under her name as well, and Hanazawa is also well-known for her music. When it comes to acting, she is best-known for her work on shows like Blue Exorcist, Tokyo Ghoul, Orange, and Princess Jellyfish.

As for how the pair met? Well, fans may never know how the actors were introduced, but they have worked on a number of anime together. The two were cast in Magi back in the day before teaming up for additional series like Bungo Stray Dogs, Pop Team Epic, Fairy Tail, and more.

