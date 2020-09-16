JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Is Packing Heat With Fem Mista

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind introduced us to many a Stand user during the adventures of Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando who was looking to overtake the Passione mafia, but perhaps none were as notable as Mista, the gun slinging hero who is the focus of one fan's cosplay efforts! With the latest season of Hirohiko Araki's anime following a cadre of colorful characters travelling across Italy in their bid to change the underworld, Mista and his Sex Pistols Stand were a definite stand out in a series that is known for its bizarre players!

As fans of the series who watched the fifth season of the anime know, Mista was lucky enough to be one of the only friends of Giorno Giovanna to make it to the finish line alive. With Giorno's friends such as Bucciaratti, Narancia, and Abbacchio all dying directly at the hands of Diavolo, the mob boss head of Passione, Mista was able to avoid certain death and instead became one of the top leaders of the mafia in the borders of Italy. Mista's Stand was unique in that it took the form of six sentient bullets that could be directed at a target to point additional rounds wherever the User wanted them to go, cleverly dubbed the Sex Pistols!

Instagram Cosplayer Versachi.Ko shared this impressive cosplay that puts a feminine spin onto the aesthetic of the member of Giorno Giovanna's gang who wielded a number of bullets for his Stand and had a problem with the number four:

Though Mista received a "happy ending" for the conclusion of Golden Wind, we're not certain if we'll ever see the character revisited as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has decided to dive into another dimension following the story of Stone Ocean. We certainly wouldn't mind revisiting the world of the Golden Wind at some point in the future and see how the Passione mob has changed under Giorno's rule.

