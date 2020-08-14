The Golden Wind Skates By With Custom JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Deck

✖

The fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might have come to an end with Giorno Giovanna and his Stand wielding friends being able to take the reins of the Passione mafia, but fans are continuing to relive the story arc by creating fan works that incorporate the characters into new mediums as is the case with this custom made skateboard! Shockingly enough, this works well for the fifth season of the Hirohiko Araki franchise considering Mista, the Sex Pistols wielding Stand, uses the art of skateboarding in order to avoid death at the hands of an icy grave!

Before Giorno Giovanna, the son of the vampire Dio Brando, and his friends were able to make their way to the boss of Passione, Diavolo, they had to combat a group of assassins that were looking to make the mob their own. One of the Stand wielders they fought came in the form of Ghiaccio, a strange combatant who has a powerful Stand in White Album. Being able to manipulate and mold ice to his whim, he nearly froze both Giorno and Mista, while also chasing them at intense speeds by creating a suit of armor around himself that could double as an ice skater's uniform. Luckily, thanks to some quick thoughts and a skateboard, Ghiaccio was eventually defeated but this battle stood out as one of the most memorable of the fifth season!

Reddit Artist Pillowrinkle shared this impressive Golden Wind custom deck that they were able to create for their boyfriend, perfectly capturing the aesthetic of Giorno Giovanna and his Stand of the Golden Wind that was able to transform inanimate objects into live ones using a series of punches:

Fans are waiting for any news about a new anime project in the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, whether that be an OVA that follows one of the cast members of the Golden Wind in Fugo, or a completely new season that will follow the daughter of Jotaro Kujo in Stone Ocean! As we wait to see where the future of the anime goes, there's plenty of material to dive into when it comes to the world of Stands!

