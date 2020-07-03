JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Announces U.S. Blu-ray Release Date

✖

The fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime might have ended in Japan, but the series continues in North America via the programming block known as Toonami on Cartoon Network, and fans will have a new way to add the series to their collection with this upcoming blu-ray release for the Golden Wind from Viz Media! The series focuses on the son of Dio Brando, presented as the new "JoJo" as he attempts to win the leadership of the Passione Mafia, while encountering a number of different Enemy Stands along the way!

With Anime Expo and Funimation Con 2020 in full swing, fans are crossing their fingers for some big announcements when it comes to the franchise of Hirohiko Araki, following the Joestar bloodline throughout the generations. With a possible spin-off OVA of the Golden Wind potentially in the works, fans are also hoping against hope that the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean, will also be confirmed. The fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was unique not only in its protagonists, but also in the bizarre Stands that we witnessed battling one another throughout, giving us some of the weirdest fights in the series to date!

Viz Media shared the details that Part 1 of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind on Blu-Ray, sharing the opening salvo for the adventures of Giorno Giovanna and his band of Stand wielders as they attempt to topple the diabolical Diavolo in the Blu-Ray landing this fall on September 1st:

Though the Golden Wind might have come to an end with the finale resolving the battle between Giorno and Diavolo, North American fans are still wading through the English Dub that has once again taken us into the weird world that was created by Hirohiko Araki. The Golden Wind might be revisited with an OVA that follows the side character of Fugo, the wielder of the Stand known as Purple Haze who would abandon Giorno and company thanks to his commitment to "the boss".

