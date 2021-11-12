JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Revamps The Golden Wind

The Stone Ocean is set to arrive on Netflix this December, telling the story of the daughter of Jotaro Kujo as she navigates her way through a maximum-security prison and is dragged into the numerous Stand battles that have plagued her family throughout the generations. Before the story of Jolyne Cujoh, there was the tale of the son of Dio Brando in the fifth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, and one fan has decided to take a trip to the past of Italy in Hirohiko Araki’s franchise and give a new take on Giorno Giovanna.

Though Giorno was the son of the Joestars’ greatest villain, he didn’t share the malevolence of his father Dio, but rather was attempting to change his world for the better by taking over the Passione mafia and setting it on a far more altruistic course. Joining a band of Stand users that eventually found themselves agreeing with his goal, Giorno would use his Stand of Golden Wind in order to take down the mob boss Diavolo, who had a wild Stand of his own in King Crimson. Achieving his final goal and becoming Passione’s new boss, he might not be making a return in Stone Ocean, but expect some major returns in the Sixth Part of the franchise.

Instagram Cosplayer Maika 797 shared this fresh take on the protagonist of the Golden Wind, who was able to steer clear of his father’s vampirism and came to wield one of the strongest Stands in the entirety of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure when it was able to evolve into the appropriately named “Golden Wind Requiem”:

JoJo fans have been eating well this year, not just with the announcement that Stone Ocean would be landing on Netflix this December, but also thanks to the revelation that the manga would continue following the conclusion of the latest entry, JoJolion. With a new spin-off series set to follow characters from the original universe, Araki will be returning for a ninth part of the franchise titled JoJo Lands, which has yet to reveal when we can expect its arrival or if we’ll see any characters from the past of the franchise make a return.

What do you think of this new take on the star of Golden Wind?