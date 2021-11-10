Netflix Confirms JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’s First Episode Order

Earlier this week, Netflix revealed several new details regarding the next chapter of the anime series of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, including when fans can expect the Stone Ocean to arrive, and now, the series created by Hirohiko Araki has revealed how many episodes fans can expect to drop when it hits on December 1st. Following the daughter of the previous protagonist, Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne finds herself trapped in a maximum-security prison, attempting to clear her name while discovering that being a Joestar has a ton of problems that comes with being a member of this Stand wielding clan.

For the previous seasons of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, episodes were released on a weekly schedule, with the likes of Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, and Golden Wind spawning a weekly event in the fan community known as “JoJo Fridays,” Unfortunately, it seems as though a monkey wrench has been thrown into this schedule of the past, as December 1st is a Wednesday and the streaming service that will house Stone Ocean, Netflix, is planning to release not one, but several episodes that will cover a good portion of the story of Jolyne Cujoh’s early days in the deadly prison she finds herself in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Outlet TV Anime Japan shared the big news that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will be arriving on December 1st with twelve episodes that will not only layout the environment and characters that make up Jolyne’s life but also introduce some of the wildest Stands and Stand battles the franchise has ever seen:

【New Teaser】

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Scheduled for December 1 on Netflix!



Worldwide on Netflix for episode 1-12.



✨More: https://t.co/Cn727E5age pic.twitter.com/3bGSM6Htc8 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) November 9, 2021

While we still don’t know how many episodes will be a part of the season in total, both Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind has thirty-nine episodes to their name, leading many fans to believe that Stone Ocean will have somewhere around the same number. With this season set to be cram-packed with heroes and villains that are some of the strangest in the history of the series, the anime will need all the episodes it can get to tell the story of the Green Dolphin Street Prison.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the sixth part of the series focusing on Stands? What has been your favorite entry in the franchise so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.