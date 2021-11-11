JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Is a Steel Ball Run Anime Already in the Works?

This December, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will see a major return with the next chapter of its anime set to land on Netflix via the story of Jolyne Cujoh in Stone Ocean. The next chapter might be considered to be one of the wildest entries in the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, but a strong contender is definitely the proceeding chapter in Steelball Run, which one fan has seemingly found an interesting patent notice that might hint at the fact that this alternate reality story for the world of the Joestars might be getting an anime adaptation ready.

When Netflix announced that the streaming service would be bringing the story of Jotaro Kujo’s daughter to its roster, many fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure were happy to hear that the platform would be bringing back David Production in the animating seat for this new story. Since the beginning of this latest animated iteration of the world of the Joestars, David Production has brought to life each generation of the Joestars, but with Netflix now putting its weight behind the franchise, this might lead to the next chapter of the series following Joylne’s arriving that much sooner thanks to the streaming service’s wide array of resources at its disposal.

One Reddit User was able to spot that Steelball Run had received a new patent this year, on the same day that Stone Ocean had received one as well, while also noticing that the upcoming part of the manga, JoJo Lands, was also among the two chapters of the wild series created by Hirohiko Araki:

If you’re unfamiliar with the Seventh Part of the series, it follows along with the story of Johnny Joestar, a member of the Stand wielding family who lives in an alternate reality from the one that we know. Set in 1890, Johnny enters into a cross-country horse race, joined by his friend Gyro Zeppeli, in hopes of winning a huge prize as a result. Of course, like the parts that proceeded it, Stand battles are frequent and the action of the chapter makes it a fan-favorite among the JoJo community.

Do you think we might see Steelball Run hitting Netflix shortly after the completion of Stone Ocean?