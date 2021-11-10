JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Trailers Tease Wild Stand Battles

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is teasing some wild new Stand battles with new trailers for Stone Ocean! As soon as the Golden Wind anime came to an end, fans had been eagerly anticipating news on whether or not the sixth iteration of Hirohiko Araki’s original manga series would be getting its own anime due as well. It was then confirmed earlier this year that not only was a sixth season now in the works, but this newest season would be exclusively releasing with Netflix worldwide beginning next month. Now fans have gotten the best look at the new anime yet.

As part of Netflix’s special presentation for the series during the recent Netflix Japan 2021 event (where they unveiled close looks at all of the new anime and live-action efforts coming from Japan), JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure released not one, not two, but four new trailers and clips to give fans the best idea yet as to what to look forward to with the upcoming Stone Ocean anime. As for these two trailers (which you can find below), there seem to be some strange new Stand abilities and fights coming our way. Check them out:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean features a returning staff of heavy hitters from previous iterations of the anime, and will include a cast with the likes of Ai Fairouz as Jolyne, Mutsumi Tamura as Ermes Costello, Mariya Ise as F.F., Atsumi Tanezaki as Emporio Alnino, Yuichiro Umehara as Weather Report, Daisuke Namikawa as Narciso Anasui, and the returning Daisuke Ono as Jotaro Kujo. Netflix officially describes JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean as such:

“Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend. She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as ‘The Aquarium.’ Devastated, Jolyne takes her father’s pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her. ‘There are worse fates than death, and people in this prison are facing such fates.’ She is relayed this message from a mysterious boy.Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this ‘stone ocean’ that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax.”

What do you think of these newest trailers for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's next season? What are you hoping to see when Stone Ocean makes its debut on Netflix?