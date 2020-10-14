JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Enters The Family With Mob Boss Giorno

✖

The latest season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, followed the Italian adventures of Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando, and one fan has been able to put together some jaw dropping cosplay that give us a look at the wielder of the Stand of Gold Experience when he finally was able to accomplish his dream! With the season finale featuring Giorno finally defeating Diavolo, the former head of the Passione mafia, the teenage Stand user took the reins of the Italian mob and with it, decided to change up his outfit to a far more "Don" like appearance!

Unfortunately for Giorno, despite accomplishing his dream of taking over this mob family, he was forced to lose a number of friends along the way. With Abbacchio, Narancia, and Bucciarati dying as a result of Diavolo and his time erasing Stand in King Crimson, the latest season of the anime followed suit with its predecessors that also saw a number of supporting characters killed before the season finale arrived.

Instagram Cosplayer Destati_Cos shared this impressive take on Mob Boss Giorno, having ascended to the head of the Passione mafia and more than likely changing the trajectory of the underworld within Italy forever, while also being nigh invincible with his new Stand in Gold Experience Requiem:

Fans of the Hirohiko Araki franchise are awaiting the unveiling of next year's big event that many believe will act as the confirmation for a possible sixth season of the anime, which would more than likely follow the adventures of Jotaro Kujo's daughter, Jolyne, and the Stone Ocean. With David Production putting together the first five seasons, as well as a number of OVAs for the franchise, we would imagine that they would return to continue telling the story of the Joestars!

What do you think of this cosplay that brings back Giorno in his "Mob Boss" mode?