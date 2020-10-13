Among Us Gets a Perfect JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Anime Adaptation

✖

Among Us has become one of the most popular video games in the world today, with streamers having more than a little bit of fun playing the cat and mouse game that takes a page from John Carpenter's The Thing, and fans have created an amazing animation that imagines the game as if it were animated by the studio responsible for the Joestars in David Production! Among Us originally debuted in 2018, but it was only recently that the game was found by streamers and brought back to the forefront as more players decide to jump into the game!

Among Us touts itself as an "online multiplayer social deduction game", wherein a certain number of players take the roles of scientists in the far reaches of space, attempting to perform a number of tests while careening past the stars. The complications arise when a few of those scientists are actually deadly aliens, attempting to overtake the ship and kill the players who aren't them. During a "round", the players are able to come to a vote over who they believe are the aliens, jettisoning players in an effort to survive and make sure that they are able to complete the experiments before they die. Certainly, players could definitely use "Stands" from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in order to protect themselves!

Twitter User VNComics shared this amazing animation that imagines what Among Us might look like were it to be made into an anime series that is created by David Production, who may very well announce the next season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure during a special event next year:

Among us but it's an anime. pic.twitter.com/2jz20SS9dB — Olu (@VNComics) October 12, 2020

The next installment of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure for the anime would be most likely Stone Ocean, following the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, as she attempts to survive a series of Stand battles as she struggles to clear her name of a crime she didn't commit within a maximum security prison. With the last season of JoJo following Giorno Giovanna in the Golden Wind, fans are definitely hungry for a new story from the franchise of Hirohiko Araki!

