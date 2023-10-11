JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Previews First English Volume

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been around for decades, and creator Hirohiko Araki keeps it fresh. These days, the series is focused on its latest installment as The JoJoLands launched some months ago. Now, Viz Media is ready to bring focus back to a previous series, and we've been given a look at Jolyne's next release.

As you can see below, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is ready to make a comeback. The hit series has been released digitally in English for some time, but a full volume has yet to appear. Now Stone Ocean volume one is preparing to launch stateside, and we've been given a first look at it.

VIZ released a preview for the English Stone Ocean Volume 1, which will be out on November 28, 2023.

Here's a comparison of their weekly digital release's first two pages with the volume release. pic.twitter.com/mzsoRfpuoo — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) October 10, 2023

As you can see, there are some slight changes in the volume edition of Stone Ocean. When the manga's first chapter went live, Stone Ocean did not feature any opaque text blocks, but that is not the case now. The volume edition of Stone Ocean chapter one features some text changes, but the overall artwork by Araki is untouched.

Currently, Stone Ocean's first English volume is slated to debut on November 28, so it won't be long before the manga is live. This marks the first time Viz Media has released Stone Ocean in volume form. As for its weekly release, Viz Media is up to chapter 97. The publisher has yet to tackle Araki's following titles such as Steel Ball Run or JoJolion. But of course, fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are hopeful the series will push forward with English translations sooner rather than later.

If you are not familiar with Stone Ocean at all, well – you can always check out its anime. The hit series is streaming exclusively on Netflix along with several other installations of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. You can also find some of the anime's previous installments on Crunchyroll. And of course, Viz Media has already completed its translations of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure parts one through five.

What do you think about this latest look at JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!