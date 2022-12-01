JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Ending Explained

Stone Ocean has come to an end and with it, the series has given fans what might be one of the most controversial endings of all time in the anime world. With the battle between Jolyne Cujoh and Pucci coming to an end in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the Joestars' reality might never be the same. Needless to say, the finale might leave a few fans scratching their heads and we here at Comicbook.com are here to explain just what happened as a result of this wild ride.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the final episodes of Stone Ocean on Netflix, be forewarned that we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the latest season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Pucci is victorious at the end of Stone Ocean, achieving heaven with his Stand, Made in Heaven, recreating the universe as we know it. In this new universe, every person born is given the ability to see how their lives will come to an end, but luckily for the world, Emporio is able to survive. Unfortunately for Emporio, all his friends have been killed thanks to Pucci's efforts, which include Jolyne, Jotaro, Ermes, and Anasi.

Emporio runs into a bit of good luck as he is able to gain the powers of Weather Report thanks to a mistake by Pucci, with the nefarious priest dying as a result of the strange resurrection. Once the Stone Ocean villain dies, a new reality is born that was never influenced by Pucci at all. These new changes made it so that Jolyne existed in a very different way, effectively making all the events of Stone Ocean moot but giving "Irene Joestar" a happy ending with her new boyfriend, none other than a new version of Anasi in Annakiss. As Emporio joins this new version of Jolyne, they come across what appears to be a different version of Weather Report, most likely set to give Pucci's brother a new lease on life as well.

With the creation of this new reality, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure enters into a new universe with the arrival of Steel Ball Run, seeing new Joestars and villains that hold similarities to the ones we've come to know in the past. Following this entry, JoJolion also takes place in a familiar locale with a familiar face, though everything is far different from what we had come to know.

What did you think of Stone Ocean's ending? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.