JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Brings Back Jolyne

The Stone Ocean came to an end on Netflix last year, with Jolyne Cujoh experiencing a controversial ending thanks to the battle waged against the villainous priest known as Pucci. While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to confirm if the next arc of the series, Steel Ball Run, will be receiving an anime adaptation, Jotaro Kujo's daughter remains a heavy hitter following the latest season's conclusion as one cosplayer has shared the take on the franchise's first, and only, female protagonist.

While the anime adaptation's future remains a mystery, the manga by Hirohiko Araki is slated to return next month. JoJo Lands still has plenty of questions surrounding it, though the mangaka has revealed that the upcoming protagonist will be a descendant of Joseph Joestar. This Joseph however isn't the one that appeared in Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, and Diamond Is Unbreakable. In the final chapters of JoJolion, we were introduced to a new version of Joseph who looked drastically different from the original iteration, and while we don't have a name for JoJo Lands' Joestar, the Stand wielder might have first appeared in Araki's New Year's Art Card.

Stone Ocean Cosplay

One JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplayer took the opportunity to bring Jolyne back to life, with the ending of the Stone Ocean seeing Jotaro's daughter dying as a result of Pucci's plans to attain heaven and a new reality being born that gave us a version of Cujoh who went by the name of Irene:

JoJo Lands will hit Japan on February 17th of this year, but it will be some time before we eventually see this season hit the anime adaptation. With the animators at David Production having worked on the story of the Joestars for over ten years at this point, so we're certainly crossing our fingers that the production house will continue to bring the Stand users to life. With Araki previously stating that he would love to work on the manga series forever if he could, there might be far more work for David Production down the line.

What do you think of this fresh take on Jolyne Cujoh? Do you think we'll see JoJo's Bizarre Adventure continue to release its anime adaptation on Netflix with Steel Ball Run?