JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Might Have Revealed JoJo Lands' Star

To ring in the new year, the creator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Hirohiko Araki, has released new art that is preparing fans for the arrival of part nine of his strange series, JoJo Lands. With the new manga chapters set to begin on February 17th, there have been few details when it comes to what the story will entail and who the main character will be. Now, in releasing a new 2023 New Year's Card, Araki might have given us our first look at the Joestar that will be leading the charge when the manga returns next year.

The major, and perhaps only, detail that has been revealed about the star of JoJo Lands is that he will be a descendant of Joseph Joestar, but not the one that we came to know in Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, and Diamond Is Unbreakable. This upcoming Joestar will live in the reality of JoJolion, though it has yet to be revealed if he is the son, grandson, or perhaps great-grandson of the Joseph that was briefly introduced in the final chapters of the previous storyline. With both JoJolion and the previous arc, Steel Ball Run, taking place in an alternate reality, it will be interesting to see what new elements arrive within JoJo Lands.

JoJo Joestar: Follow The White Rabbit

Hirohiko Araki shared the new art to help ring in the new year, with a new character being revealed on the side of the jumping rabbit, leaving fans to wonder if this is the mangaka's first reveal of the star of the upcoming JoJo Lands, which will begin this February:

謹賀新年



荒木飛呂彦先生からの年賀状をお届けします



2023年もよろしくお願いいたします pic.twitter.com/t3sVViQT6l — ジョジョの奇妙な冒険 公式 (@araki_jojo) December 31, 2022

Earlier this month, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure brought Stone Ocean's anime adaptation to a close, ending Jolyne Cujoh's story and in doing so, setting the stage for the eventual arrival of the Steel Ball Run. While neither the streaming service nor the anime studio responsible for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's television series, David Production, has revealed that the series will continue on the small screen, the popularity of the series certainly wouldn't make it a surprise to see the show continue. We could certainly see the horse race across the country arriving years down the line, as has been the case with previous arcs.

Do you think this is our first look at the star of JoJo Lands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.