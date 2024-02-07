JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Lets Fists Fly With Star Platinum

When JoJo's Bizarre Adventure first hit the scene, Stands were not a part of the Joestars' journey. In both Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency, Jonathan and Joseph relied on the power of the Ripple rather than having the ability to call upon a Stand. With the arrival of Stardust Crusaders, Stands hit the scene with Star Platinum perhaps being the most popular of the franchise entirely. Fighting with its owner Jotaro Kujo, one cosplayer has created a pitch-perfect representation of the ethereal being.

Star Platinum first hit the scene as a Stand that had the ability to deliver a flurry of machine-gun-like blows, which came in handy as Jotaro and his friends fought against the resurrected Dio Brando and his army of underlings. During the final fight of the anime season, Jotaro discovered that Star Platinum had an ability that would change the game forever. In fighting against the villainous vampire, Jotaro Kujo would come to learn that Star Platinum has the ability to freeze time for several seconds, which came quite in handy when it came to taking down Dio Brando. Appearing in the following storylines such as Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and Stone Ocean, Star Platinum had plenty of battles following the fight against Dio.

Star Platinum Punches Up

Stands have been an integral part of the anime franchise since first appearing in Stardust Crusaders, even when the story takes place in an alternate reality. Stone Ocean came to an end with the timeline being re-written thanks to the fight against Pucci, as Steel Ball Run explored a brand new reality. With the manga continuing with Hirohiko Araki's latest story, The JOJOLands, Stands are sure to continue having a heavy presence moving into the future.

At present, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might be releasing new manga chapters, but its anime status remains in limbo. Should David Production return to the franchise, it would most likely be Steel Ball Run's chance to receive the animated treatment. Considering Steel Ball Run is considered one of the best storylines of the series according to many fans, this will be one to watch should it receive an anime adaptation.

