JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives The Stone Ocean A Celestial Glow Up

Fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure have been waiting for the next animated chapter of the Joestar bloodline, with a sixth season potentially following the adventures of Jolyne Cujoh in her quest to clear her name while trapped within the "Stone Ocean", and one fan has put together some truly "heavenly" Cosplay for the Hirohiko Araki series! While there is no confirmation as of yet for a sixth season, fans are anticipating that they'll hear the news via an upcoming JoJo's Bizarre Adventure event that is hyped to take place next spring!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean follows the daughter of Stardust Crusader protagonist in Jotaro Kujo, who had a child but abandoned her for reasons yet unknown, causing the two to never quite get along. When Jolyne is framed for a murder that she didn't commit, her father shows up once again in her life and drags her into the world of Stand battles in his bid to protect her from the possible attacks that might be coming her way as she resides within a maximum security prison in the good old U.S. of A Joined by her Stand in Stone Free, Jolyne meets a number of allies and enemies in what has to be one of the weirdest entries in the franchise to date.

Instagram Cosplayer Chaotic Charma shared this impressive cosplay of the star of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, clearly prepping for the upcoming event that is sure to give us a better idea of the future of the series that has made Stands a household name among anime fans:

