JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Test Animation Shows Fans A Potential Stone Ocean

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure saw the conclusion of season five wrapping up the story line of Giorno Giovanna and the Golden Wind, and while a sixth season has yet to be confirmed, one fan has taken matters into their own hands by portraying what the Stone Ocean might look like when/if it is made into the next anime installment of Hirohiko Araki's franchise! David Productions, the same studio behind Fire Force and Cells At Work, will most likely be responsible for bringing the journey of Jolyne Kujoh to life if a sixth season is confirmed to be released!

The sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, titled Stone Ocean, follows the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, the protagonist of Stardust Crusaders and wielder of the Stand of Star Platinum. The next story line would take a look at a plan enacted by Dio Brando following his demise in the finale of the third season, being enacted by the priest named Enrico Pucci, and catching Jolyne Cujoh in a deadly trap as she finds herself imprisoned in a maximum security prison for a crime she didn't commit!

Instagram Fan Artist shared this amazing test animation that imagines what Jolyne Cujoh and her friends might look like when they encounter Enrico Pucci and his Stand, White Snake, during the latter half of the sixth storyline of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure:

The fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was announced during the summer before its eventual release, so we're hoping that the Stone Ocean will follow suit and we'll be hearing a confirmation sooner rather than later!

