JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Is Trending Again As Fans Demand Anime
With a web domain registered and an animator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure hinting that a new anime project might be on the way, fans are once again congregating on social media to share the hashtage of #StoneOcean, hoping that the sixth season of the franchise's anime is on the way from David Productions! The next chapter of the anime will, more than likely, follow the exploits of Jolyne Kujoh, the daughter of Jotaro who was the star of the third season of the series. While the season has yet to be confirmed, it's clear that fans are passionate about this adventure landing on television!
Do you think we'll get a Stone Ocean announcement sooner rather than later? What moment of Jolyne's life are you most looking forward to seeing? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!
Hey That's Us!
prevnext
ITS FINALLY HAPPENING!#Stoneocean pic.twitter.com/l0ZuXpklMN— MenacinglyDemon (@jabka_ziizey) September 26, 2020
Emotional States
prevnext
Bitches be like "I want #Stoneocean animated"— 🤡Ava STONE OCEAN PLEASE 🤡 (@MitsubaBeetles) September 26, 2020
OK tell me about your emotional state after THIS gets animated 🚶♀️ pic.twitter.com/jEmIscch93
Dio Will Return
prevnext
YALL ARE FORGETTING THE BEST PART, PART 6 DIO BEING ANIMATED DKSSKSK #STONEOCEAN pic.twitter.com/dFIQ9GMETH— aem✰ || MANIFESTING STONE OCEAN TO BE CONFIRMED (@FATHER_PUCCI_) September 26, 2020
The Future Is Female
prevnext
#stoneocean STONE OCEAN WOMEN SUPREMACY— 🤡Ava STONE OCEAN PLEASE 🤡 (@MitsubaBeetles) September 26, 2020
pic.twitter.com/7zi2wmEoZ2
Cannot. Wait.
prevnext
THINKING ABOUT THEM BEING ANIMATED AND WITH VOICES 🥺🥺✨ #stoneocean pic.twitter.com/HA5bhtKK4r— Star •🟧• Light | PLEASE GIVE US STONE OCEAN | (@PUCCIALTERBOY) September 26, 2020
Jotaro Will Return
prevnext
PLEASEEEE AL THAT I WANT IS TO SEE HIM 💔💔💔 #stoneocean #StoneOceanAnime pic.twitter.com/VTqNfTSQvV— Juun ♡︎ (@nyanyameiz) September 26, 2020
Pray For Her
prevnext
ONLY LIVING FOR #STONEOCEAN pic.twitter.com/mYgt1sRu4x— 𝐒𝐚𝐥 🍒 || STONE OCEAN ??? (@jotarocult) September 26, 2020
Weather Report Is Coming
prevnext
#STONEOCEAN WE'RE GETTING THIS ABSOLUTE UNITpic.twitter.com/7nZzfNHuFy— raviol ᵕ̈ ☆ (@notbanai) September 26, 2020