JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Is Trending Again As Fans Demand Anime

With a web domain registered and an animator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure hinting that a new anime project might be on the way, fans are once again congregating on social media to share the hashtage of #StoneOcean, hoping that the sixth season of the franchise's anime is on the way from David Productions! The next chapter of the anime will, more than likely, follow the exploits of Jolyne Kujoh, the daughter of Jotaro who was the star of the third season of the series. While the season has yet to be confirmed, it's clear that fans are passionate about this adventure landing on television!

