JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Swims In The Stone Ocean With Jolyne

Fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are crossing their fingers that the big Joestar event that is taking place later this spring in Japan will finally unveil the confirmation of Stone Ocean getting its own anime season, and fans are doing their best at attempting to create the main character, Jolyne, who is the first main female protagonist of the franchise. Trapped within a maximum-security prison as she attempts to clear her name for a crime she didn't commit, the Stone Ocean saga is one of the strangest arcs in the history of JoJo, and considering its past, that's saying something!

Jolyne won't be going at it alone in the upcoming anime season, should it be confirmed, as she is joined by the strange Stand known as Foo Fighters, alongside Weather Report and several other insane characters. Though you shouldn't expect the return of Giorno Giovanna and the Passione mafia that first appeared in the season of Golden Wind, fans will definitely witness a return of sorts of Dio Brando, with a plan put into action before he met his end in the finale of Stardust Crusaders. On top of this, expect a big easter egg to the lineage of Giorno during some insane battles that take place in Stone Ocean!

Instagram Cosplayer Nyukix showed off this insane Cosplay that perfectly recreates the look of the daughter of Jotaro Kujo as she attempts to navigate a prison that is fit to bursting with some terrifying Stand users that are looking to stop her in her tracks:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been picking up steam in the West, with its popularity continuing to spread with each passing year, and though Stone Ocean has yet to get its own anime, it emerges in some unique ways since it first debuted in Hirohiko Araki's manga. Billie Eilish for example had modeled her look for a time using the style of Jolyne and her unique hair that was a trademark of the daughter of Jotaro!

