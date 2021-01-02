JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights Jolyne Of The Stone Ocean

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's sixth season has yet to be confirmed by David Production, the animation studio that has brought the past adventures of the Joestars to life on the small screen, but that isn't stopping fans from diving into the world of the Stone Ocean as one cosplayer demonstrates with their pitch-perfect take on Jolyne Cujoh! The daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne has no love for her dear old dad but finds herself dragged into the world of Stands as an insane plot is put into action thanks to Dio Brando, looking for revenge against the Joestars from beyond the grave.

The Stone Ocean storyline is one of the most insane arcs of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to date, and for a franchise that prides itself on the insanity of its characters and stories, this is definitely saying something. When Jolyne is introduced, she is framed for a crime she didn't commit, attempting to clear her name while surviving within the maximum security prison of the "Stone Ocean". Jolyne discovers a number of friends and enemies, with the arc giving us a look into Stand powers unlike anything we've ever seen in the anime to date, and a big event taking place in the spring of this year is hopefully going to confirm Stone Ocean's arrival to the world of anime.

Instagram Cosplayer Vero Caldeira shared this pitch-perfect take on the wielder of the Stand, Stone Free, which grants her the ability to transform herself into a series of strings, while also delivering a series of machine gun-like blows to opponents in a similar vein as her ancestors:

Jolyne isn't just one of the most unique protagonists of JoJo simply because of her gender, her attitude and powers set her apart from the pack and make the adventures she goes through that much more interesting. Set in a race against time to save both herself and her father from a terrifying plan, we're crossing our fingers that the sixth season is confirmed at some point this year for the anime!

