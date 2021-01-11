Billie Eilish Goes Full JoJo with This Stone Ocean Fan-Art

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been quiet on the anime front since its last season closed. Fans around the world gathered to watch Golden Wind's finale and all eyes are on Stone Ocean to carry on the torch. Of course, that means fans are putting out all sorts of artwork for the series, and one fan decided to rope in Billie Eilish into their take.

Over on Twitter, the user imaiku_19 posted a poster giving their take on Stone Ocean and Jolyne Cujoh. Their gorgeous take on the heroine highlights her colorful look, but she is joined by another. After all, Billie Eilish is shown in this poster, and her JoJo makeover looks downright impressive.

Billie Eilish & Jolyne Cujoh

太喜欢这两个酷女孩了❤ pic.twitter.com/AUINfNyiMF — BLANC (@imaiku_19) April 8, 2020

As you can see above, Jolyne and Eilish look gorgeous. Their hair is opposite with one another given their penchant for green dye, and their outfits match one another in style. Jolyne is wearing a cutout high-neck with a butterfly pinned to the front. As for Eilish, the singer is drawn in a plaid suit with lime green shades and a jeweled necklace.

This isn't the first time Billie has been compared to JoJo, and her similar style to Jolyne has drawn up conversation. Much of the discussion began after Eilish debuted her now-signature roots. The dyed aesthetic became a trend almost immediately after debuting, and JoJo fans commented on how Eilish's hair was the inverse of Jolyne's hairdo. And if there is ever a way to have Eilish cameo in Stone Ocean, well - we are all here for it!

What do you make of this fan-art? Do you see Eilish fitting in with the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure gang? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.