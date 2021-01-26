JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's Anime Odds Resurface in the Worst Way

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been off the air for some time now, but fans are not giving up hope. There are fans around the world waiting for news on the series' next anime, and Stone Ocean is looking more likely by the day. After all, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has blown up in a big way within the last few years. However, the lead animator on JoJo's fifth part addressed the pleas in a previous chat with fans, and little has changed since.

The information went live when a masterclass held by Kohei Ashiya in Brazil before COVID cut off travel lines. It was there the respected artist spoke with fans who summarized his comments online. Despite being held just over a year ago, there is no change in Stone Ocean's status, and Ashiya seems to have anticipated as much.

During the class, Ashiya told fans there is nothing confirmed when it comes to Stone Ocean, but there is always a chance the adaptation comes through. The animator said the best way to encourage David Production to make the anime was by showing support on social media. And if you keep up with the fandom, you will know this request was taken seriously.

Still, it has been 13 months since this chat, and nothing has changed. Stone Ocean is no more forward with fans than it was during this class. David Production does have its hands full with projects right now, but the lack of word is starting to get to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans. So if an exec would consider giving us an update on the JoJo anime, that would be great...!

