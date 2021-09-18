JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Dives Into The Finale of JoJolion

Hirohiko Araki has told the story of the Joestars in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure since the 1980s, with the story recently finishing off its eighth part following an alternate reality version of Josuke Higashikata in JoJolion, and with the grand finale, the mangaka took the opportunity to share how he was feeling and the difficulties in completing the story after ten years. With JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure set to release its sixth part, Stone Ocean, on Netflix this December, it might be some time before we see this alternate take on the sleepy town of Morioh hit the small screen.

In an interview with Billboard Japan, Araki was asked how he was feeling at the moment, finally having brought to a close the story of Jojolion ten years after it began:

“Since I was able to properly conclude the story, instead of leaving it kind of vague, I’m feeling creatively satisfied. When you work like this every day, it takes a toll on you physically, so right now I’m trying to reset that.”

The interviewers then inquired how difficult it was in creating this long-running story, which has become the longest entry of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to date:

“These ten years were rough, and it also felt like a decade of climbing upwards. As if I was headed toward a singular goal. The previous series, Steelball Run was also a story about a hero who charged forward toward his goal. It feels like the end of an era, like I was able to bring the story to its proper conclusion.”

Luckily for JoJo fans, Araki revealed that he was not finishing with the world of the Joestars yet, as the mangaka revealed that the franchise would return with a ninth part of its story in JoJo Lands. On top of this additional chapter, the series will be receiving a spin-off story which will follow characters from the past of the franchise, including the likes of Josuke from Diamond Is Unbreakable and Hol Horse and Pet Shop from Stardust Crusaders. Needless to say, it seems that the world of the Joestars is far from finished.

