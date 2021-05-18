Jojolion Embraces 10th Anniversary with New Chapter

If you are a fan of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, then the word Jojolion should mean something to you. The series is a long way out from hitting the screen, but it is the current manga being helmed by artist Hirohiko Araki. The eighth title is still keeping fans entertained to this day, and the ongoing manga is turning ten today.

Yes, you did read that right! Jojolion is turning ten years old! The manga got its start in Japan on May 19, 2011. And if you look at the time in Tokyo, you will see that Jojolion is celebrating its big anniversary today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with Jojolion, the manga is published by Shueisha and has 25 volumes at this point. The story is still set in the continuity of Steel Ball Run, which is the previous JoJo series, and tells the story of Josuke Higashikata. The man is introduced as an amnesiac who scours Morioh Town to rediscover his past and identity. This goes well until Josuke’s adventures run up against his former life.

As you can imagine, fans of the franchise are very excited for Jojolion‘s big moment, and a new chapter has dropped to celebrate the event. You can read up on their reactions in the slides below! And if you have not caught up with Jojolion, you better catch up before the manga comes to its close.

What do you think of Jojolion‘s big anniversary? Are you caught up with the manga or…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

IT’S HERE

10 YEARS OF JOJOLION pic.twitter.com/3xMlufcceV — Rix ☆ (@RIRIXION) May 18, 2021

Brace Yourselves

Araki warming up to end JoJolion after an incredible amazing run over the past 10 years pic.twitter.com/ITZZSJy530 — kmick (@kmickmon) May 13, 2021

Who Knows?

man its been 10 years since jojolion began and shits probably gonna end in 2 years even though its in its climax — youie (@youie198) May 17, 2021

Eyes Up

We’ve been at this for 10 years on this part alone… and it’s been an absolute thrill ride. Let’s see how it wraps up! If it wraps up in my lifetime. 🙌❤️ #Jojolion — 6AT0 (@6AT000) May 18, 2021

Can You Believe It?

10 years since jojolion started pic.twitter.com/xxduXsVeUz — Storm🍓 (@pastel_m1lk) May 18, 2021

We Love You

jojolion first came out 10 years ago today i’m so proud of my four-balled sailor man pic.twitter.com/lCyA9OyGNj — Bakutt (@Bakutt2) May 18, 2021

Congrats

jojolion first came out 10 years ago today i’m so proud of my four-balled sailor man pic.twitter.com/lCyA9OyGNj — Bakutt (@Bakutt2) May 18, 2021

Hot Dang