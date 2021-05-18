JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: What To Know About JoJolion

✖

Are you a big fan of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure but have no idea what is currently taking place in the manga with its latest installment of JoJolion? Well, we have you covered as we'll dive into the characters, concepts, and battles of the latest epic storyline in Araki Hirohiko's wild anime franchise that is still years away from landing in the world of anime. With Part Six having been confirmed to be receiving an anime adaptation that will cover the story of Jolyne as she attempts to clear her name for a crime she didn't commit, JoJolion is weird even by JoJo standards.

The Eighth Part of the series, titled JoJolion, follows a high schooler named Yasuho Hirose who discovers that there are a number of strange objects known as Wall Eyes. The Eyes themselves seemingly have the power to blend two items together, which makes the discovery of the young man, later named "Josuke", buried beneath the ground of the sleepy town of Morioh, all the more intriguing. If you're familiar with part four of the series, Diamond Is Unbreakable, you will definitely come to see a number of familiar names and locales, but rest assured, they are very different.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The biggest thing to remember about JoJolion is that it takes place in an alternate reality that followed the original story of the Joestars in the first six parts, with Stone Ocean acting as the grand finale in a sense to the characters of this world. With Steelball Run acting as Part Seven of the series, we come into contact with new Joestars and Brandos, in a horse race that incorporates Stand battles into this insane new universe. JoJolion has numerous hints and Easter Eggs to Diamond Is Unbreakable but is a world unto itself.

JoJolion is something of a mystery story, following the young amnesiac Josuke who finds himself with one of the strangest Stands for the main character that we've seen to date in the franchise. Soft 'n Wet has the ability to create bubbles, and while this may seem harmless on the surface, Josuke uses it to create shields, offensive strikes, and even allows him to steal certain senses from opponents. Like so many other Joestars, Josuke uses the power of his Stands in ways viewers might never dream of.

We could legitimately spend quite some time diving into other elements of this latest chapter that has recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, including the likes of Tooru and the Rock Humans, but it's definitely best to walk into this series completely blind and let the insanity of it wash over you.

When do you think we'll see JoJolion join its fellows on the small screen?