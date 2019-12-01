JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Shares His Own Poses with Fans

When it comes to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, fans will go the distance to hype the community. From cosplaying to drawing fan-art, there are all sorts of ways to show off your top JoJo. For some fans, they’re more interested in mastering their poses like a true fighter, and it seems the series’ creator stands amongst those few.

Recently, Hirohiko Araki went viral after several photos appeared of him on Twitter. The creator of JoJo attended a recent fan-gathering where fans from all over showed the series their love. And to celebrate, Araki decided to show off his own poses.

And if the artist knows best, he will bring some of these poses to JoJo down the line.

Have some goofy ass pics of Araki from a Jojo Posing Event He’s trying so hard my king 😭 pic.twitter.com/jgHpKNk8da — Erwin Smith loves CBT🌈 [Stone Ocean Soooon] (@LegoAlex98) November 29, 2019

As you can see above, the first of Araki’s poses is rather involved. The man is seen in a slim fit suit, but he is still able to get physical for his pose. Araki is seen down on all fours for this pose, and that is just the start.

As for the second pose, Araki is seen arching his back. He may not have the same angle as his co-host, but fans are cutting Araki some slack was he was clearly laughing during the event.

The rest of the photos capture candid moments of Araki falling into his poses. While his friend goes full camp, Araki does his to capture the elegance of his series. And while he might not be dressed quite like Giorno, he definitely exudes the vibe which fans have come to expect from any JoJo protagonist.

Which of these poses is your JoJo favorite?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.