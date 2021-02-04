Ed, Edd, and Eddy Meets JoJo with This Bizarrely Good Crossover

✖

Ed Edd N Eddy is a fan favorite among the many original animated series that debuted thanks to the channel, Cartoon Network, and with it recently being released on the streaming service of HBO Max, fans have been revisiting the adventures taking place in the cul-de-sac and even creating fan art crossover, with one fan merging the series with that of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure! Diamond Is Unbreakable is perhaps the best season to merge with these cartoon tricksters, seeing as how Josuke and his rambunctious crew spend just as much time battling Enemy Stand Users as putting together money earning schemes!

One of the main goals of the trio of Cartoon Network protagonists was always scoring enough money to get gumballs, with each episode following the colorful characters attempting to put together "get rich quick" schemes that would normally wrangle in their fellow kids in their neighborhood, usually to disastrous results. During one of the installments of Diamond Is Unbreakable, Josuke and his friends came into contact with Shigekiyo Yangu, a fellow student who has a Stand named "Harvest", which took the form of countless tiny beings that were able to collect random items from the sleepy town of Morioh. With Josuke attempting to use Yangu's powers to make him rich, he definitely took a page from the trio of Cartoon Network kids in the popular series of Ed Edd N Eddy!

Reddit User Evildody shared this amazing fusion crossover that brings the Stand Users of Morioh into the world of Ed Edd N Eddy, attempting to use the Stand Harvest in order to collect money in order to most likely add more gumballs to their growing collection:

Fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are expecting a big 2021 for the anime franchise, with the spin-off series of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan arriving on Netflix later this month and a big event in the spring that will apparently reveal some big news about the future of the franchise. With many fans believing that the next anime season, Stone Ocean, will debut later this year, it's definitely a good time to be a fan of the Joestars and their Stands!

What do you think of this ingenious art crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!