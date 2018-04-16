‘Dragon Ball’ Meets ‘Ed, Edd n Eddy’ In This Gut-Busting Crossover

Goku vs Goku Black with Ed Edd & Eddy Sound Effects. Yes, really. pic.twitter.com/X0bRfLoBIW — Kal’s Kingdom ™ (@KALSKingdom) April 11, 2018

Dragon Ball Super is tearing through the Future Trunks arc at the moment, and the series just featured the first confrontation between Goku Black Rose, Zamasu, Goku, and Future Trunks.

It was an intense moment, for sure, but did you know the fight could have been even better if you added the wacky sound effects from Ed, Edd n Eddy? Yeah, you read that right.

Twitter user @KALSKingdom uploaded a video of the battle between the four, but rather than sounding like a usual Dragon Ball Super fight it instead sounds like a major confrontation between Ed, Edd n Eddy characters Ed (as Zamasu), Edd (as Future Trunks), Eddy (as Goku Black) and Rolf (as Goku).

Ed, Edd n Eddy was a Cartoon Network series created by Danny Antonucci that aired from 1999 to 2009. It was often known for punctuated many of its comedic moments with these same wacky sound effects found in the video. While not all Dragon Ball Super fans will agree that the sound effects match the scene well, it is a hilarious way to think of the series going forward.

Making Eddy Goku Black was a particularly inspired decision, as Eddy was known for his trickster ways and get-rich quick schemes to make money off of his unexpecting neighbor kids in the cul-de-sac.

Unfortunately for Goku and Future Trunks, they were soundly defeated by the Zamasu and Goku Black duo and forced to come back to the present in order to regroup and figure out how to defeat an even stronger pair than they expected.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.