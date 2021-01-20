JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Art Creates Real Life Joestars

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will be returning to the world of anime next month as Netflix is slated to release the spin-off series of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, a mini-series that follows one of the most popular supporting characters of Diamond Is Unbreakable, and one fan has decided to bring the spotlight back to the Joestars by creating real-life renditions of the popular protagonists. The next anime installment of the series most likely will follow the first female protagonist with the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, as she navigates Stand battles while attempting to clear her name inside a maximum-security prison.

Though the Joestars have always been the protagonists of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, they have changed astronomically over the years, whether that be through the acquisition of Stands or jumping to an entirely new reality! Everything began with the saga of Jonathan Joestar, the first hero of the franchise that was busy battling vampires rather than Enemy Stand Users, using a combination of fisticuffs and Hamon to defeat his foes. Jonathan's legacy didn't just live on through his lineage, but also in a truly bizarre way via Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando who was born using the body Jonathan in a truly strange series of events. In Stone Ocean, Giorno might not be a factor, but definitely expect Dio's legacy to show up in some seriously unexpected ways!

Reddit User Not_Sheila shared this impressive realistic take on the current Joestars, spanning from the first installment of Phantom Blood to the current story that has hit the news recently in JoJolion, proving just how far the series has come since it began in the 1980s:

Hirohiko Araki has yet to reveal his plans for the franchise following the eventual conclusion of JoJolion, and whether or not it will still take place in the universe established in Steelball Run or perhaps return to the world that started things off. Needless to say, the mangaka has helped to tell a tale that has only gained in popularity in recent memory, spending decades to tell the amazingly insane battles that have taken place along the way!

What do you think of this amazing take on the Joestar Clan? Do you think we'll see the Stone Ocean arrive later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime