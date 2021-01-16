JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Jojolion Reportedly Is Close To Its Finale

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is about to hit Netflix once again with the spin-off series of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan next month, and while fans wait for a potential sixth season of the anime to be confirmed, it seems that the current saga of the manga, JoJolion, is looking to end shortly! What would be the eighth season of the anime, which is most likely years away from premiering, JoJolion features a new Joestar, Josuke Higashikata, who isn't from the world we've come to know in the previous seasons but has similar threats in the forms of Enemy Stands looking to stop him.

The story of JoJolion is definitely a weird one, even for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and takes place in an alternate reality from the world that we were introduced to in Hirohiko Araki's mind-bending epic. Taking place in the same reality as Steelball Run, JoJolion focuses on our latest JoJo struggling with amnesia and arriving in a quite familiar sleepy town known as Morioh. While this section of the popular anime franchise draws heavily from Diamond Is Unbreakable and the characters that were introduced within it, it definitely takes place in a world we haven't seen before!

Twitter User Sticker Tricker shared a translation from a recent interview with the franchise creator, Hirohiko Araki, noted that JoJolion is in the "final stage" of its story, hinting that the curtain call for the adventures of Josuke and his Stand, Soft & Wet, is closer than we thought:

"JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" Hirohiko Araki's "JoJolion" seems to be nearing completion. Source: https://t.co/pWL65DULqN (@ryokutya837) (Apparently by a trusted Japanese blog, also thanks to @Kewl0210 for the translation!) pic.twitter.com/FIMGnBXzIS — STICKER (@StickerTricker) January 16, 2021

JoJolion began running in 2011, introducing this new JoJo that has the ability to create bubbles that have an insane amount of uses, as Josuke proves time and time again during the latest saga of the Joestars. As mentioned earlier, Josuke has yet to appear in the anime officially, but if you want a better idea of what the character looks like in motion, he makes a big appearance in one of the latest JoJo's Bizarre Adventure video game, Eyes of Heaven.

Do you think that the story of JoJolion is in its end game? Where do you want to see JoJo's Bizarre Adventure go following this latest adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!