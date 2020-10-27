JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is Coming to Netflix

✖

The special OVAs made for the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, are coming to Netflix! Spread across four different episodes, this spin-off follows the breakout star from the fourth iteration of Hirohiko Araki's series, Diamond is Unbreakable. Kishibe Rohan has been looked on favorably over the years as fans have come to see the character as a slight stand in for Araki, and the spin-off has exploded in some major popularity with fans in Japan as a result (even resulting in a live-action adaptation!). But while these episodes had yet to get an official English release, fans can soon look to Netflix.

Netflix announced on their official Twitter account that they will be releasing the four episode Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan spin-off in 2021. Although there is no concrete release date for the OVA collection just yet, this is going to be some pretty great news for fans that have been waiting to check out the special episodes.

To truly capture the ways of the world, this manga artist will scour the globe for inspiration! All four episodes of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure spin-off Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan make their Netflix debut 2021. pic.twitter.com/cONOzo0d3B — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

It's admittedly funny seeing how Netflix licensed Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan as the Diamond is Unbreakable anime that it's spinning off from is not yet available on the service. Currently JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans can check out the first three parts of the anime with Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, and Stardust Crusaders all available to stream with Netflix at the time of writing.

Then again, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are used to this kind of licensing for the manga and anime. They have been waiting patiently for this OVA series to officially launch outside of Japan, so thankfully that wait will be over next year. Unfortunately, there's no concrete release date yet but ComicBook.com will keep you updated as soon as a launch date for the spin-off has been confirmed. But what do you think?

Are you excited to see the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is finally getting an English release? What are you hoping to see in the new OVA episodes? What did you think of the Diamond is Unbreakable anime overall?