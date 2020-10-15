Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Nails

✖

Megan Thee Stallion is the Queen of Hot Girl Summer, and she is celebrating her most recent single with some killer nails. The artist hit up Instagram to share her latest nail art with more than 16 million followers. And as you can see down below, Megan Thee Stallion is rocking some colorful nails that have JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans geeking out.

The post was shared earlier today as Megan Thee Stallion showed off her impressive nails. The rapper got some long tips put on with a light purple gel at the base. However, the most impressive part of the nails comes down to their artwork of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

"JoJos Bizarre Adventures is one of my favorite animes and stardust crusaders was my inspiration for this set," the rapper captioned her photos.

As you can see, Megan The Stallion is rocking five extensions that bring out favorite heroes from Stardust Crusaders to life. You can see Jotaro Kujo as well as Muhammad Avdol and Jean Pierre Polnareff. Her other hand is rocking a number of Stands as well as Joseph Joestar and DIO, of course. After all, what is Stardust Crusaders without the iconic villain?

These nails have got fans geeking out in the best way, and they've solidified Megan Thee Stallion as an anime ambassador. The rapper has often talked about her love of anime whether she's talking about Naruto, Black Clover, or any other number of shows. She recently did a collaboration with Crunchyroll to make her own anime-inspired fashion line. And with her new nails looking fresh, there is no doubt Megan Thee Stallion is ready for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to get on with its sixth part.

What do you think about Stallion's nails? Which anime-inspired look should she go for next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.