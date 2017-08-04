JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Recreates One of the Series' Tastiest Dishes

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable, followed the denizens of the sleepy town of Morioh, one of which happened to use his Stand in a rather unique way to create tasty dishes that harbored a secret as both Josuke and Okuyasu scarfed down and one fan has recreated one of the best entrees. Served by Tonio Trussardi in his award-winning restaurant, the dishes would cause the diner to expel toxins and anything bad in their bodies in some of the most outrageous ways possible, with tears and spit shooting out of the "victim".

Diamond Is Unbreakable was unique in the various sagas of the Joestar franchise in that it received a live-action adaptation in a feature-length film that was released in 2017, with another example of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure taking a leap from anime and manga in Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. Though there has been no word on Hirohiko Araki's strang franchise eventually getting an adaptation in North America, the popularity of the series has continued to gain traction over the years and it's definitely a case of "never say never" when it comes to the adventures of the Joestars that continues to this day in both its anime and manga.

Reddit User The Croissant Thief shared this impressive recreation of Tonio Trussardi's dish, which he was able to create with the help of his Stand, Pearl Jam, which was originally thought to be nefarious but was actually helping the diners once they had eaten from the chef's kitchen:

Tonio didn't have a huge role to play in this unique installment of the franchise, mostly making his presence known in one episode of the anime wherein he encountered Josuke and his right-hand man. Though he never returned to the series following the conclusion of Diamond Is Unbreakable, he definitely left an impression on fans of the franchise.

This year will be a big year for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with many believing that the sixth season of the anime will be confirmed by David Production during the April event of "Joestar The Inherited Soul".

