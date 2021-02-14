JoJo's Bizarre Adventure May Be Leaving Netflix Next Month

✖

Netflix has all sorts of shows available for anime lovers to watch, but it seems like one favorite series might be leaving. If you did not know, the streaming service is one of the few carrying subbed and dubbed editions of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure for fans. But if a new report is right, the anime will be leaving Netflix on March. 7.

The information comes from What's On Netflix, a site dedicated to tracking the comings and goings of the site. The website reports JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is slated to leave in early March for users in the United States.

(Photo: Viz Media)

As for the shows being impacted, Netflix expects Phantom Blood & Battle Tendency to exit with its 26 episodes. Stardust Crusaders will follow with 48 episodes. The franchise has been hosted on Netflix since March 2019 with the second season having debuted early last year.

Now, fans are hopeful a deal will be reached in time to save these series. The streaming rights for anime aren't as final as others. There have been instances where shows were meant to be removed from Netflix only to stick around longer thanks to deal extensions. But if you have been putting off JoJo's Bizarre Adventure for a while, well - now is the time to check it out.

If you are wanting to check out the anime's latest seasons, Crunchyroll has you covered. Diamond is Unbreakable is available to stream in the United States along with Golden Wind. So should JoJo's Bizarre Adventure really check out of Netflix, you can still watch the series subbed!

Do you have any plans to binge JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in case it leaves next month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.