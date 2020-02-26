Japanese Noodle Chef Does Pitch Perfect JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Impression

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has permeated the real world in a number of ways, but one of the most surprising comes from a noodle chef in Japan who is able to belt out a nearly flawless interpretation. This isn’t the first time that the restaurant, Reiwa, has been in the news as the chef’s love of the Hirohiko Araki franchise is clear from the moment you step into the establishment. One fan was able to snag a video of the world famous chef giving a pitch perfect imitation of Dio Brando in all his vampiric glory.

Dio is easily one of the most recognizable villains in the franchise that is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, first appearing in the premiere season of the series that is Phantom Blood. Though he was ultimately defeated by his rival, Jonathan Joestar, in the season finale, the vampire lord was able to survive by overtaking his foe’s body and returning in the third season, Stardust Crusaders!

Reddit User JohanJudai snagged this amazing display from Osaka, Japan, showing off the top chef of “Reiwa, A Noodle Restaurant With A Highly Unusual Personality” as he shows off both his culinary skills as well as his knowledge of the series that has taught the world about Stands:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure had a famous chef of its own, with the fourth season of the series, Diamond Is Unbreakable, in the form of Tonio Trussardi. When the chef first appears, both Josuke and his buddy Nijimura are suspicious of his true motivations. Tonio assures them that they will eat the best food they have ever encountered in their lives, giving them dishes that cause Nijimura to expel a number of bodily fluids that ultimately make him feel like a million bucks.

Tonio’s Stand, Pearl Jam, allows him to create meals that ultimately fix the patrons’ physical problems after they are eaten. Though Trussardi only takes the spotlight during one episode, he’s a reminder of just how strange the series can truly become during its weirdest moments! If you have the opportunity to visit Reiwa in Japan and are a huge fan of JoJo, it’s definitely worth ordering a dish from the restaurant!

What do you think of this pitch perfect recreation of Dio within this noodle restaurant?