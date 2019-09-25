Former JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Producer Is “Thankful” For Series Global Growth

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been taking off like a rocket in terms of popularity. With the fifth season ending the story of Giorno Giovanna and his Passione crew, a sixth season is still awaiting to be confirmed yet an OVA tale is on the way focusing on Diamond Is Unbreakable’s Kishibe Rohan. Speaking of Diamond Is Unbreakable, we had the opportunity to chat with the producer of the fourth season of the franchise, Terumi Nishii, at Crunchyroll Expo 2019. Terumi managed to give us his thoughts on how he feels about the bizarre franchise managing to take off and cement itself as an anime classic.

When asked about the popularity of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Mr. Nishii had this to say about his appreciation for the franchise reaching its current heights:

“JoJo seems to be very popular overseas, especially in Europe. I am very thankful for that.”

Also, to hammer home just how popular the story of the Joestar line has become, Temuri shared the usual occurrences he witnesses when he attends anime conventions:

“Every time I am invited to an event in various countries, I do JoJo posing with fans (laughs).”

Diamond Is Unbreakable managed to buck the trend somewhat with the previous seasons of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by focusing on the sleepy town of Morioh and leaning into a style of storytelling similar to that of Twin Peaks. Of course, what truly separated this animated show from the classic live action story was the incorporation of Stands into the season.

While the season focused on the story of Josuke, the illegitimate son of Joseph Joestar, it once again incorporated Jotaro, the star of Stardust Crusaders, into the mix. Whether or not we’ll see Josuke appear in a future season of the series is up in the air for fans of the anime, but we’re certainly hoping that the star of Diamond Is Unbreakable makes another appearance.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.