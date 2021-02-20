JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Captures The Demonic Diavolo

✖

While Dio Brando and Yoshikage Kira might be arguably the most popular and fiendish villains in the history of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the devilish Diavolo proved to be more than a small threat for the likes of Giorno Giovanna and his fellow Stand Users in the fifth season of the series, Golden Wind, and art has perfectly captured the menace of the former head of the Passione mafia. Alongside his terrifying Stand of King Crimson, Diavolo's powers were as strong as they were bizarre but suffered a fate far worse than death due to his malfeasance.

The final battle against Diavolo was a tough one, with the mob boss on a quest to eliminate his daughter, one of the only people on Earth that knew his true identity and could be a detriment to his plans. With the son of Dio Brando being made a part of Bruno Bucciarati's gang, the united Stand users were looking to overtake Passione to point the mob toward a more altruistic goal. Though we highly doubt that we'll ever see Diavolo make an appearance again, following the fate that befell him as a result of the power of Golden Wind Requiem.

Reddit Artist A Lost Soul shared this amazing take on the Golden Wind's main villain, whose powers are still hard to ascertain despite his eventual loss against Giorno and his crew in the final episodes of the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure:

While the future of Diavolo is being trapped in a never-ending death spiral, the future of the Golden Wind might just be in the cards for anime fans as David Production has yet to adapt the side story of "Purple Haze Feedback", which tells the tale of Fugo and his Stand, Purple Haze, as they attempt to find their place in the new organization that was established by Giorno. With a big event coming up this spring in "Joestar The Inherited Soul", many fans of the franchise believe that the sixth season of the anime might just be confirmed, as well as the spin-off story of the Golden Wind.

The latest JoJo's Bizarre Adventure side story, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, also landed on Netflix earlier this week for those looking to dive back into the tale created by Hirohiko Araki.

