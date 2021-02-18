Netflix Finds New Voice for Kishibe Rohan Ahead of JoJo Comeback

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one of the biggest anime series with fans these days, and it is about to make a special debut on Netflix. If you did not know, the anime's Kishibe Rohan OVAs are heading to the streaming platform, and Netflix will give the special a dub. Fans have been asking who will voice the titular hero for a while now, and it turns out Landon McDonald will take over the role.

The voice actor hit up fans on Twitter to let them in on the big news. McDonald posted a still of Rohan and confirmed he will play the character in Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan when it debuts next month.

I play Rohan in THUS SPOKE KISHIBE ROHAN on @netflix! It's an honor to take on the mantle of this maniacal manga maven (and my favorite JoJo character) in his very own spine-tingling spin-off! Now, let's find some inspiration... pic.twitter.com/HozS9Z3FKK — Landon McDonald✒️夢 (@McMovieMan) February 18, 2021

If you do not recognize McDonald's name, you will likely know his voice. The actor voices Enmu in Demon Slayer's dub as well as Rampo in Bungo Stray Dogs. Now, the voice actor plans to bring Kishibe Rohan to life on Netflix, so fans can look forward to his performance shortly.

For anyone who needs to know more about the series, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan began as a manga penned by Hirohiko Araki. The series is made up of stories centered around Rohan who is a magnet for supernatural phenomena. Everything from Stands to monsters seem to pop up before the star, so the supernatural drama will give McDonald a lot to work with.

What do you think of this new casting? Will you be checking out Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan on Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.