JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans React To Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Arriving on Netflix
Earlier this week, Netflix subscribers were able to dive into the side story of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, an anime series that follows the supporting character first introduced in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable, and fans are sharing their thoughts on this anime series hitting the streaming service. This April, JoJo fans will be able to witness the event, "Joestar The Inherited Soul", which is being touted as one of the biggest events in the franchise's history and might just confirm that the sixth season of the series, Stone Ocean, will be receiving an anime adaptation of its own.
Have you binged through the four episodes of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan since the series landed on Netflix? What other JoJo's Bizarre Adventure characters should have series of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.
Weekends Are Now More Bizarre
THUS SPOKE ROHAN KISHIBE IS ON NETFLIX NOW AND MY FRIDAY JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT MORE BIZARRE pic.twitter.com/I2NV84Hqtu— NEO Varsuuvius (@Varsuuvius) February 19, 2021
He Beat Josuke To The Punch
Today marks the day Rohan Kishibe makes it on to Netflix before Josuke did. pic.twitter.com/4BYxsQ5iGk— Palloren (@ThePallOfRen) February 18, 2021
Poggers
TIL they animated the Kishibe Rohan spinoff one shots and it's on Netflix and I am pogged outta my gourd right now LET'S GOOOOOO— Andre Colendres (@andrecolendres) February 19, 2021
Spooky Scary
Watching “Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan” on Netflix.
Loving these short horror stories 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DUy0xul2aP— Damn That Vibin Pika 💛 (@Blazin_Pikachu) February 19, 2021
My Goodness Indeed
I CAN FINALLY WATCH THUS SPOKE KISHIBE ROHAN ON NETFLIX AND MY GOOODNEEEESSSSS
THE CONFESSIONARY ONE SHOT IS ANIMATED I'M- pic.twitter.com/vWWKPkvN65— Mari 🌟 Gojou Satoru's (@StarkHMorgan) February 19, 2021
It Is Weird
It's kinda weird that we have Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe on Netflix but not Diamond is Unbreakable and Jojo will be leaving Netflix after March.— Sketch 🦉 | Commisions Closed (@SketchingSketch) February 18, 2021
Simply The Best
i hadnt realized rohans ovas got added to netflix today and its been a while since i say this but rohan kishibe is the best thats all— 🇵🇷 Buncherri🍒🦩 (@_perseph0ne_) February 19, 2021
Straight Fire
This Kishibe Rohan anime @netflix is 🔥🔥🔥— The Anime Stoner (@TheAnime_Stoner) February 19, 2021