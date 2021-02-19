JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans React To Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Arriving on Netflix

Earlier this week, Netflix subscribers were able to dive into the side story of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, an anime series that follows the supporting character first introduced in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable, and fans are sharing their thoughts on this anime series hitting the streaming service. This April, JoJo fans will be able to witness the event, "Joestar The Inherited Soul", which is being touted as one of the biggest events in the franchise's history and might just confirm that the sixth season of the series, Stone Ocean, will be receiving an anime adaptation of its own.

