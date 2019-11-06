The Golden Wind Breezes Through Florida in Hilarious JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Art

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has travelled all over the world. From the rain slicked back alleys of London to the dry desert region of Egypt, the Joestar line is as varied in its choice of locales as it is in its fashion sense. With the sixth installment of the franchise focusing on the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, while she is trapped in a maximum security prison located in Florida, it looks like one fan has decided to have a very different protagonist visit the sunny state in the form of Giorno Giovanna, the star of the franchise’s fifth season, Golden Wind.

Reddit User Kremit_The_Frog shared this hilarious fan art where Giorno and company decide to take a trip to one of the fifty states of the US, paying a quick trip to Mickey Mouse in Disney World and taking a picture with those cast members that managed to survive the finale of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s fifth season:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The finale of Golden Wind was tragic in that so many of the protagonists we grew to know and care for throughout this fifth season didn’t make it out alive. Bucciaratti, Narancia, and Abbacchio all fell before the power of Diavolo, the antagonist of the most recent series who ran the Passione mob. With his time altering Stand, King Crimson, Diavolo seemed unstoppable until he faced the power of Giorno’s brand spanking new Stand, Golden Wind Requiem. Placed into a fate that was worse than death, Diavolo lost his place as the head of the Italian mob, leaving Giorno the perfect opportunity to take control.

What do you think of the cast of Golden Wind taking a vacation to Florida? Would you like to see a proper crossover between Golden Wind and Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.