Attack on Titan Creator Isn't Rushing to Release Any New Manga

Hajime Isayama spent more than a decade with Attack on Titan, but these days, his attention is shifted in other directions. Back in 2021, the hit manga came to a close, and Attack on Titan wrapped its anime last year with an epic finale. Now, Isayama is living his best life without stress, but he admitted recently he's interested in pursuing art again in the future.

The revelation comes from Isayama himself Attack on Titan just released a new art book containing an interview with the artist. In the chat, Isayama reflects on the highs and lows of being a pro manga artist. And when he was asked whether the future held new art projects, Isayama said he has tons of ideas in mind.

"Well... I haven't really done anything that could be called creative activity since. I had a strong commitment to finishing Attack on Titan, both for its success and to see it through to the end but after finishing it, I lost that kind of drive and now I'm in a state where I can't do anything," Isayama shared.

"Nevertheless, I do have vague ideas about projects I'd like do to. But if I were to declare that I'm working on a new project and then not follow through, it wouldn't be fair to the fans, so I'm in a bit of a predicament."

Clearly, the work Isayama put into Attack on Titan left its mark. The manga has been done for more than three years, but the artist is very much recovering from the gig. Even though the manga published monthly, the schedule behind Attack on Titan was brutal, and Isayama admits he grew desperate to finish the series towards the end. With no current gigs on hand, Isayama has been able to relax and enjoy life as he wants. But in the future, well – it seems Isayama is down to bring new manga to life.

If you are not familiar with Attack on Titan, you can find Isayama's series with ease. The manga can be found in print or through the K Manga app. As for the anime, Attack on Titan is streaming in full at Crunchyroll and Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

