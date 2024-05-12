Solo Leveling Producer Teases Season Two's Vision

Solo Leveling has become one of the the year's top anime, and all eyes are on its future. With season two on the horizon, fans are keeping a close eye on the hit series. Now, a producer at Aniplex is diving into Solo Leveling season one, and they've got some teasers in store for season two.

The confession comes from Aniplex After Hours as voice actor Sally Amaki spoke with Sota Furuhashi about their work. It was there the producer touched upon Solo Leveling, and they promised season two will expand its scope when it comes to characters.

"In [Solo Leveling] season one, it focuses a lot on the main character's development, and of course that continues in season two. But this time, we'll also turn the spotlight on on the supporting characters and fill in the story a bit more as we wrap things up, so you'll get a more 360-degree look at the world of Solo Leveling in season two," Furuhashi shared.

Of course, Solo Leveling fans would be crazy to push against this teaser. The first season of Solo Leveling was careful in its portrayal of Jinwoo, but there is more to Solo Leveling than the lead. From allies to foes and friends, Jinwoo has plenty of characters at his side, and the anime welcomed them all. It is only right for Solo Leveling season two to give these side characters a better spotlight, so here's to hoping Furuhashi and his team can make good on this promise.

If you have yet to see Solo Leveling, its first season is streaming both subbed and dubbed on Crunchyroll. So for those needing more info on the South Korean series, you can read the webtoon's official synopsis below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

