JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Confirms SPOILER’s Death

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has reached the end of its run, and while the official season finale won’t be until later this July, the series has already said goodbye to another one of its major players. After taking a fatal would from King Crimson in a previous episode, Bruno Bucciarati surprisingly found himself still alive. But it was soon made clear that his existence was far from anything you’d traditionally consider “alive.”

It’s been teased over the last few episodes that Bucciarati was killed in action several episodes ago, but his body was hanging on thanks to Giorno. But after Requiem faded and restored everyone’s souls to their bodies, Bucciarati’s soul didn’t go back to his dead body but instead transcended to heaven.

In previous episodes, Bucciarati figured out that he was essentially existing as the living dead. His body was still moving around, but it was beginning to decay and fall apart. He steadily lost his senses, but was able to keep going through sheer willpower. He managed to help in the final battle thanks to Requiem’s power keeping his soul in Diavolo’s body (along with Polnareff, who also passed on officially).

But Bucciarati soon figures out how Requiem works, and even delivers the final blow to put a stop to the rampaging Silver Chariot Requiem. With this, everyone’s souls return to their original bodies and Bucciarati, unfortunately, passes on officially. As his soul transcends to heaven, he tells Giorno not to worry as he’s simply to returning to his original place.

With Buccirati now dead, he joins Abacchio, Narancia, and Polnareff as the major casualties of the season. His death wasn’t as sudden as the others, but his certainly hurts that much more considering his importance over the course of the Golden Wind season. But his death then spurs Giorno forward, and gives him the power to properly take on Diavolo in the upcoming final battle.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.