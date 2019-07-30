JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind – What Happened to Diavolo?

Diavolo used to be on top of the world. Ruling over the Italian mob, Passione, and dictating orders to his underlings, no one had ever even seen the wielder of the King Crimson Stand. However, when Diavolo put out a “hit” on his own daughter, attempting to kill Trish himself, Giorno Giovanna and his crew knew they had no other choice other than to take the boss on, save Trish, and take over the mob themselves. In facing off against Giorno and his Golden Wind Requiem, Diavolo faced a punishment far worse than death.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has never swayed from making things just a bit… bizarre. Such was the case with the finale of Diavolo’s journey, as the mob boss got a face full of Golden Wind Requiem’s ultimate ability which places opponents into a “death loop.” Said death loop has Diavolo permanently stuck in a situation where right before he dies, he leaps to another scenario, is given a few seconds/minutes of life, and then dies all over again.

The ability of Giorno’s Stand seemingly never ends, regardless of Requiem’s distance, though we do have to wonder if it were to stop should Giorno and Golden Wind die for any reason, unleashing Diavolo on the world once again. Regardless, the fate for the season five antagonist is worse than simply death, as the former Passione boss finds himself stabbed by a heroin addict under a bridge, cut open on an operating table in a morgue, hit by a car, and who knows how many other terrible fates that we don’t witness.

While Diavolo was trapped within this new nightmare, we are left wondering if his split personality is also in the same predicament or if he died while in Bucciarati’s body during the mind swap caused by Polnareff’s berserk Stand. Regarldess, it seems like the latter of the two options were be the far more desirable choice, as its simply one death versus infinite ones.

What did you think of the terrifying, yet appropriate, end for Diavolo in the finale of Golden Wind?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.