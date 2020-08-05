JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Drops Into The World of Grand Theft Auto

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's fourth season of its anime followed the story of Josuke and his Stand of Crazy Diamond as he attempted to save his hometown from the nefarious tactics of the serial killer known as Kira, and one fan has decided to take the aesthetic of these characters from Diamond Is Unbreakable and place them into the crime riddled world of Grand Theft Auto! The story of the Joestars is one that has been able to set itself apart from the other anime franchises of the world, just as the world of Grand Theft Auto, which follows new characters with each passing video game, did the same!

The sleepy town of Morioh was definitely one of the most recognizable locales within the franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, being the next story arc following the deadly fight between Jotaro Kujo and the vampire antagonist of Dio Brando. While the characters of Grand Theft Auto never had Stands to back them up when committing crimes or attempting to make their way up the ladder of the criminal underworld, they certainly did have unique appearances that helped the series become one of the most recognizable video game franchises and definitely one of the most profitable!

Reddit Artist CoryHarris0715 shared this amazing interpretation of both Josuke and his buddy Nijimura if they were criminals within the Grand Theft Auto universe, the landscape that has become so popular among video gamers thanks to the work of Rockstar:

Grand Theft Auto 5 was the latest entry in the franchise, though a sequel has yet to be confirmed. With the game already having plans to launch on the Playstation 5, fans will have the opportunity to visit a world where crime runs rampant and Stands definitely are not a factor. With each game focusing on different characters and a different environment, much like each season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, there definitely is a lot in common between these two franchises, though we'd imagine that the gang members of the Golden Wind would be the most likely characters of the Hirohiko Araki franchise to appear.

What do you think of this unique crossover between JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Grand Theft Auto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.