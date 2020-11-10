JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Creates Perfect Jujutsu Kaisen Animation Crossover

One of the biggest new anime releases to drop this year was most certainly Jujutsu Kaisen, with folks talking about the ending theme of the series almost as much as the episodes themselves, and one fan has been able to create a masterful animation that brings the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure into the amazing song of "Lost in Paradise". Though the current story of the Joestars is waiting to be confirmed for its next big anime season, an event taking place next year is leading fans to believe that the series will be returning with a focus on Jolyne Cujoh and the Stone Ocean!

Jujutsu Kaisen follows a much closer "Shonen" style of story telling than the bizarre franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure focusing on different protagonists for each passing season. With the story of Yuji Itadori focusing entirely on Yuji Itadori and his friends to date in both the anime and the manga, the hot anime property of the fall season has done its best to be just as weird as Jojo with its insane designs for its "curses", the giant monsters that Itadori and company have been fighting while learning to become sorcerers.

Both Jujutsu Kaisen and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are continuing to rampage in their respective manga series, with their anime shows attempting to play "catch up" with the events currently taking place within their publications. While Kaisen continues following Yuji and the other first years at Jujutsu Tech, Hirohiko Araki's franchise is currently telling the story of Jojolion, an alternate reality take on the world of the Joestars that is far different from what we've seen before.

While Jujutsu Kaisen is still finding its "sea legs" when it comes to growing a fan base, as the anime is still very much in its early days, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's popularity simply cannot be overstated considering how the Joestars have made their way into the public consciousness even outside of anime fans. Stone Ocean has clearly had influence in a number of different places, even though an anime has yet to arrive, as numerous fans around the world have even gone to mimic her appearance, such as international stars Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion!

