JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Art Unites Every Hero

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has told the story of the Joestars across numerous generations, with the various protagonists being joined by a colorful collection of allies to help them fight the likes of Dio Brando, Cars, Kira, and Diavolo to name a few, and one fan has taken on the titanic task of assembling all the heroes of the franchise within one stunning piece of fan art! From the early days of Hirohiko Araki's franchise that focused on vampires and the power of the Ripple, to the recent days that focus on Stands, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has earned its place as a fan favorite anime!

Hirohiko Araki's epic anime franchise has given us some of the most colorful, idiosyncratic characters that have ever stepped foot into the pages of a manga series, with each generation of Joestar adding their own unique take over the course of their respective seasons! Both heroes and villains alike were able to show off unique fashion senses that were not only unlike anything seen in the real world, but unlike anything that had ever been seen in the world of anime as a whole. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has continued to show off its fasion acumen in the latest story line of the manga in JoJolion, which has its own amazing aesthetics and appearances!

Reddit User Austin Yao Chen shared this insanely impressive mural that takes on the Herculean task of uniting all the heroes of the anime franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure across the multiple generations of the Joestar family, even incorporating the story arcs that have yet to hit television screens within the anime:

A big JoJo's Bizarre Adventure event is slated to take place next spring, with fans crossing their fingers that the long awaited sixth season of the anime will be announced and reveal the arrival of the daughter of protagonist Jotaro Kujo in Jolyne, alongside her Stand of Stone Free. Based on the popularity of the anime franchise as a whole, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see the sixth season of the anime confirmed!

