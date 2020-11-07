JuJutsu Kaisen Delivers Unexpected Donald Trump Easter Egg

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has easily become one of the biggest new anime series to watch this fall season, taking us into the eccentric world of Yuji Itadori and his fellow students at Jujutsu Tech, and in the latest installment of the Shonen, we were given an unexpected cameo by what appears to be the current President of the United States, Donald Trump. This episode has continued showing off the strengths of the series to date, mixing a unique blend of humor with some nail biting horror that has helped prove that Jujutsu Kaisen is able to stand alone among the anime of the fall season!

In this episode, Yuji is continuing to train in better understanding the "cursed energy" that he receives thanks in part to his union with the insanely powerful being known as Sukuna. Following the teen's meeting with his "inner demon", the two have struck a bargain wherein Sukuna would bring them back from death if he is given a minute to take control of their shared body, without going on any rampages or committing murder in the process. On top of this, Yuji's teacher has given him the task of watching movies to help in mastering his unique supernatural power set, while delivering a unique easter egg with Donald Trump in the process!

Twitter User YonkouProd shared the screen shot that shows what appears to be Donald Trump on the front of one of the movie cases that Yuji Itadori will be using to increase his mastery of "cursed energy" while simultaneously grasping with keeping a "boxing teddy bear" under control:

Is that Trump LOOOOL. Jujutsu Kaisen wild for this one. pic.twitter.com/Dw3ztUU3HD — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) November 6, 2020

Jujutsu Kaisen has been a worth while anime series for the fall season thus far, brought to life by Studio MAPPA who was responsible for Crunchyroll's original series of The God of High School and the upcoming fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, landing later this year. Needless to say, the adventures of Yuji and his fellow first years from Jujutsu Tech are definitely ones to watch this year in the world of anime as a whole!

What did you think of this clever easter egg? Has Jujutsu Kaisen been your favorite series of the 2020 fall anime season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of curses!