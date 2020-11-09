Jujutsu Kaisen References Dragon Ball, Naruto and More in Hilarious Scene

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is continuing its run as one of the most interesting action hits of the Fall season thus far, and the newest episode of the anime saw the series reference other major hits from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in a hilarious scene. One of the most intriguing elements of Gege Akutami's series getting a full anime adaptation going in was whether or not the anime would be able to keep up many of the licenses and references Jujutsu Kaisen makes in its conversations. But as we have seen so far, the anime has been pretty faithful in this regard.

With references brought over from Akutami's original Weekly Shonen Jump magazine series such as its Jennifer Lawrence and Super Smash Bros. Easter Eggs blended together with some of its own such as a reference to the 45th President of the United States, the newest episode of the series gave a shout out to a notable action series trope in a hilarious way.

this has got to be the cutest scene ever im sobbing #jujutsukaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/TVmQROHdH4 — ًSTREAM MEGUMI EDIT 📌 (@inumakiu) November 7, 2020

Episode 6 of the series brings Yuji Itadori back to life after Sukuna possessed him and removed his heart in the previous episode. Upon his revival, Gojo then takes him under his wing for some training to better harness his cursed spirit energy. Yuji's excited at the prospect of learning special cursed energy techniques, but is disappointed when Gojo tells him that it won't be so easy (as these techniques are born from 80% innate talent).

Distraught, Yuji hilariously rattles off some of the techniques he was hoping to do such as the Spirit Gun from Yu Yu Hakusho, a Bankai from Bleach, a Rasengan from Naruto, or the Dodon Ray or Kamehameha Wave from Dragon Ball. This series has proven time and time again that Yuji and the other characters (and series creator Gege Akutami) are hyper aware of the action series that had come before this one, and it's part of the fun.

Balancing lighter meta-humor moments like these with a horrifically brutal death scene just moments prior is why Jujutsu Kaisen has been such a hit anime so far, but what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!